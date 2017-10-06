9 faster players than Sadio Mane in Premier League this season

A new study has revealed the 10 fastest player speeds recorded in the Premier League this season – with Liverpool speed demon Sadio Mane surprisingly struggling down in 10th place.

And it’s Manchester City star Leroy Sane, who can claim the fastest sprint times in the Premier League this season; the Gemrany star having clocked up a speed of 35.48 kilometres per hour in Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Chelsea last Saturday.

In fact, Sane’s burst in the game now is a Premier League record, overtaking the mark Jamie Vardy set in the 2015/16 campaign.

Second on the list was Crystal Palace full-back Patrck van Aanholt, in this season’s chart with a speed of 35.42km/h.

Three summer movers also comprise the top five, with Chelsea new boy Antonio Rudiger, Man City’s £50m full-back signing Kyle Walker and Oliver Burke of West Brom among the Premier League’s slickest.

The top 10 fastest players in the Premier League this season.

1. Leroy Sane (Man City): 35.48km/h

2. Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace): 35.42km/h

3. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea): 35.19km/h

4. Kyle Walker (Man City): 35.16km/h

5. Oliver Burke (West Brom): 35.13km/h

6. Kiko Femenia (Watford): 35.12km/h

7. Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal): 35.11km/h

8. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City): 35.09km/h

9. Kurt Zouma (Stoke City): 34.94km/h

10. Sadio Mane (Liverpool): 34.84km/h