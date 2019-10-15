Massimiliano Allegri would reportedly make two changes to the coaching staff if he replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United boss.

The Italian is currently unemployed after leaving Juventus at the end of the last campaign, but only after he lifted a fifth consecutive Serie A title.

The 52-year-old has been linked with several Premier League clubs since his Turin departure and The Guardian recently claimed that Allegri ‘learning English’ in preparation for a possible job interview at United.

Reports claim that he would be on a shortlist of candidates should the Red Devils contemplate replacing the under-pressure Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 at struggling Newcastle last Sunday and their only victory, of sorts, in their last five outings in all competitions was a penalty shoot-out success over Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

United have claimed just nine points from their opening eight games in the Premier League and are 12th in the table, 15 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool – who they face this weekend.

And now the Daily Mail claims that Allegri would bring in former United defender Patrice Evra as part of his coaching staff.

Allegri ‘has promised the former French left-back he’ll include him among his backroom team in the event of an agreement with United.’

However, Allegri still wants Marco Landucci, who was his assistant at Juventus, to become his second in command if he takes the reins at Old Trafford.

