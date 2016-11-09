Report reveals extent of Alexis Sanchez injury blow

Arsenal are facing a potentially huge blow after reports suggested Alexis Sanchez’s latest injury problem will rule him out for six weeks.

The forward picked up the injury while training with the Chile squad ahead of Thursday’s match against Colombia and his national team confirmed later he had suffered a “low-grade muscle injury”.

But while the full extent of the injury is yet to be discovered, the player is set for a scan on the problem back in his native Santiago to determine exactly how long he will be sidelined.

However, The Sun claims that Sanchez could be missing until the busy festive period.

The report forecasts that the 27-year-old is likely to miss a minimum of five Premier League games against Bournemouth, Southampton, West Ham, Stoke and Everton as well as the Gunners’ Champions League fixture with Paris Saint-Germain.

Tuesday’s statement on read: “The medical staff of the Chile national team inform that Alexis Sanchez has a low-grade muscle injury.

“The player will remain in Santiago, under treatment and being evaluated for Chile’s match against Uruguay.”

News of Sanchez’s possible absence is likely to open the door to Olivier Giroud, who earlier this week admitted he was unhappy with his current role on the Arsenal bench.

The unhhappy striker told the French media: “I thought I would start (against PSG) because the coach had put me on the bench against Southampton, three days before. But no.

“It is in that moment, on the morning of the match in Paris, that I had a discussion with him. He said that I was close to returning. Frankly, I was hurt, disappointed.

“This match was finally terrible because I hurt my foot after two minutes of a start, and I couldn’t get in my stride. And I am then sent off.

“The following week, against Chelsea, I take my first ball and the pain returns immediately. A month and a half of absence on arrival…

“If my game time continues to stagnate, it will affect my future selection (for France). I cannot play one game in five. After, we must not make the audit in early November. And my future, I see it at Arsenal for two or three years I hope.”