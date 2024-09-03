Athletic Bilbao forward reportedly turned the opportunity to join three non-LaLiga clubs over the course of the summer transfer window, despite his release clause being met by the trio.

The Spain winner, who was one of the stars of Euro 2024 as his homeland claimed glory in Germany, delighted fans by deciding to stay at the club for this season, with many expecting him to move on.

Indeed, speaking in an interview with DAZN after his incredible summer, Williams said: “There were approaches from many clubs [this summer]. I did well at the Euros and that’s a great showcase.

“I had many clubs to choose from but my heart is with Athletic Club. I’m happy here and I’m very happy here. God knows what will happen in the future.”

The 22-year-old still has a £49million (€58m, $64m) release clause, which was considered cheap after his explosive performances for his country over the summer.

LaLiga rivals Barcelona were the club most heavily linked with the talented attacker, but reports from Catalonia suggest Williams never even responded to their interest.

DON’T MISS – Seven Premier League players who need a January move after missing out on summer switches

However, Marca reports that the Bilbao star did respond to three clubs that were not Barcelona and who were all willing to pay his release clause – although none of those sides were actually named.

Their information is that Williams rejected three teams that were willing to pay his release clause, as he wanted to remain in Bilbao, although those sides are not named.

PSG and Prem trio all chased Williams

In terms of the clubs that had shown a significant interest in William, French giants PSG were well known to be in the mix as they looked for a replacement for Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mpappe.

As for English interest, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea were all in the mix for the player’s signature while he is also known to have turned down Aston Villa last year.

However, Williams has certainly kept suitors on notice by referring to his decision to stay at Bilbao for “for one more year”.

The Euro 2024 winner is currently contracted to Bilbao 2027, although it’s expected that the Spanishwill attempt to extend and improve his deal going forward. There is no mention, however, if his exit clause figure will be upped as a result.

Williams has scored 20 goals in 126 appearances for Bilbao since making his senior debut back in 2020 but is now recorded as one of the hottest properties in European football.

READ MORE – Victor Osimhen: Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea on list of 10 break-clause clubs as January fee is fixed