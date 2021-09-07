Report reveals Jose Mourinho impact on failed Crystal Palace signing

A report by Spanish outlet AS has revealed how Jose Mourinho prevented a striker from joining Crystal Palace this summer.

The Portuguese manager, now 58, took charge of Roma following the end of the European Championship. He was involved in a number of summer arrivals at the Stadio Olimpico, including English goalscorer Tammy Abraham and shot-stopper Rui Patricio.

Abraham in particular has got off to a great start, picking up one goal and two assists in his first three matches.

His form, along with the fellow signing of Eldor Shomurodov, has pushed Borja Mayoral down the pecking order at Roma.

As such, Crystal Palace and Fiorentina were hoping to sign him in August, as per AS (via Sport Witness).

The player is in the middle of a two-year loan from Spanish giants Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s side attempted to cut the loan short, so they could sell him permanently for a decent fee.

However, Mourinho persuaded Mayoral to remain in Serie A and fight for a starting spot, ending Palace’s transfer pursuit.

The report claims that Mayoral has confidence in both himself and Mourinho. He believes first-team opportunities will soon come his way if he works hard enough in training.

The Eagles did go on to sign one striker during the summer window. Frenchman Odsonne Edouard joined from Celtic for just £14million.

On his switch, the player said: “I’m very happy to be here today. I can’t [wait] start to train with the team and to play for this club.

“Scoring goals in the Premier League may be the biggest challenge in my career. But I’m confident in myself and my teammates to be successful.”

The 23-year-old had a great record in Scotland, notching 86 goals in 179 games. He was closely linked with Arsenal last summer but the Gunners opted to pursue alternatives targets.

Edouard will compete with Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Philippe Mateta for a starting place.

Pundit questions Crystal Palace exit

Former striker Dean Windass believes Palace’s decision to let Gary Cahill leave is a ‘bad’ one.

The former England defender was not offered a contract extension at Selhurst Park. As a result, he joined Bournemouth for free in August.

Windass said: “Experience-wise and around the changing room, it’s probably a bad decision letting him go.

“I think on the pitch, Patrick’s recognised that obviously he’s coming to that age and probably Gary’s the same.

“But only time will tell now what he’s got at the back available. They need to stop leaking goals.”

READ MORE: Crystal Palace prepare to lose attacking starlet as Ligue Un side close in