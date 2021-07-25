Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has reportedly been angered by Harry Kane’s conduct, as the England skipper continues to try and force a move this summer.

The Spurs talisman informed the club of his intention to leave after another campaign of missing out on silverware. Tottenham also missed out on Champions League football for a second successive season, after a hugely disappointing seventh-placed Premier League finish.

Manchester City are rumoured to have already had a £100million bid turned down by Daniel Levy. Meanwhile, reports last week that Levy had buckled and was ready to accept £160m proved wide of the mark.

City are expected to continue their pursuit, as they eye a replacement for record scorer Sergio Aguero.

However, a report in the Daily Mail claims that Kane has weakened his chances of securing an exit. That is due to the forward’s stance angering billionaire owner Lewis.

The report claims that the 84-year-old is unhappy with how Kane’s future has dominated the headlines. To that end, he is prepared to deny him the move he wants.

The problem for Spurs, however, is that Kane’s value will likely only deteriorate as he gets older. There are also ongoing concerns over the number of ankle injuries he appears to pick up.

But one thing that cannot be denied is his spectacular form last season. He notched 33 goals and added 17 assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Kane also notched four goals for England as the Three Lions lost to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

He is currently on holiday, with fresh reports also claiming that he could miss the season opener with City due to his exertions last term.

Sevilla ramp up price for Tottenham target

Meanwhile, Sevilla have reportedly placed a €70million (£60million) price tag on defender Jules Kounde after an approach by Tottenham.

The 22-year-old has caught the eye of many other Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

But it seems as though the centre-half will not be leaving Spain this summer, according to Marca.

It reports that after the setting the purchase price for Kounde, the club is confident in keeping their key player.

In fact, Spurs’ acquisition of the imminent arrival of winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla pushed Kounde’s asking price up.

Tottenham are expected to announce Gil’s transfer very soon. The deal will reportedly see Erik Lamela go the other way with Sevilla also banking an added £25.6million (€30million) on the balance sheets.

This extra income has provided a financial boost to the Spanish club who no longer need to sell their most prized assets after a cash-strapped year due to the pandemic.

Thus, Sevilla have upped their selling price for Kounde. The defender has previously outlined his ambitions to move to a bigger European club, including a transfer to Tottenham.

But will now likely stay in Seville for the time being. The hike in acquisition cost is thought to have put off potential buyers, including Tottenham.

