Report reveals Man Utd plans should they land Arsenal star

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 16: Real Madrid CF head coach Jose Mourinho talks with Mesut Ozil of Real Madrid during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol at estadio Santiago Bernabeu on December 16, 2012 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Juan Mata will be the fall-guy for Manchester United should they sign Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil, a report has claimed.

Mata has been in fine form for the Red Devils in their scintilating start to the season, and has appeared to have won over boss Jose Mourinho, who was the man who sold him to United in the first place.

However, the Manchester Evening News claim that it is the popular Spaniard who is most at risk should Ozil sign.

Ozil is out of contract at Arsenal this summer and has enjoyed success with Mourinho before at Real Madrid, and is apparently more ‘blockbuster’ than the mild-mannered Mata.