Report reveals one thing that will allow Man Utd to sign Ivan Perisic

A report suggests that Jose Mourinho will be allowed to buy Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan if one condition is met.

Perisic played a key role as Croatia swept into the World Cup final in Russia this summer, only to lose to France in the final.

Those displays, along with 11 goals and nine assists in Serie A last campaign with Inter, have led to strong interest from Manchester United this summer.

And Mourinho admitted in the last couple of weeks that he wanted to bring Perisic to Old Trafford, however a move is yet to materialise.

Some reports suggest that United rate Perisic at £50million but a transfer ultimately collapsed last summer with the Red Devils failing to meet Inter’s asking price.

A year later and the rumours still exist and the Independent (via Daily Express) claims that the Serie A outfit are ready to sell if they receive their £80million valuation.

Meanwhile, United have reportedly upped their interest in Ante Rebic and have now made contact with the winger’s agent as a possible alternative for Perisic.

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has spoken to Perisic recently, he said: “In the last few days I talked to Perisic who finished the celebrations.

“He told me he is mentally tired and in terms of energy.

“He must recover but he has not told me anything that concerns his desire to stay here in Milan.”

