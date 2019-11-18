Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been handed a list of eight transfer targets for the club to sign over the next two transfer windows, according to a report.

Despite a summer of heavy investment, United have made a woeful start to the season and currently lie seventh but a huge 18 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool.

And while there had been reports that United were considering calling time on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier in the season, some better form prior to the last international break has appeared to ease that pressure slightly.

And with Solskjaer building for the long term at Old Trafford, thoughts are already being turned towards the January transfer window and it seems a deal for one, short-term solution has been put in place with a transfer said to be imminent.

However, Solskjaer clearly has his eyes on the long term and is said to have handed Woodward a list of eight would-be signings to target.

Back in October, it was claimed six players were on United’s shopping list, but a report in ESPN now suggests the club have eight players in mind ahead of the next two transfer windows – with Solskjaer hoping the club delivers on some of those in January.

According to ESPN, United have the funds in place to spend big in the New Year – but will only splash out if their long-term targets are available to move at Old Trafford.

As per the report, the Red Devils’ eight-man wish-list is headed by Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, whom it was reported on Thursday Solskjaer had given United the green light to try and sign.

Other players on the dream signings list include winger Jadon Sancho, James Maddison, Callum Wilson, Declan Rice, John McGinn, Jack Grealish and Moussa Dembele.

Elsewhere, United are reportedly eyeing a swoop for West Brom winger Matheus Pereira, who has impressed since joining the Baggies on loan.

Albion retain the option to buy the option to buy the forward for £8.25million at the end of his loan, but the Daily Mirror claims United could jump in and offer his parent club, Sporting Lisbon, an offer they can’t refuse for the 23-year-old.

United, meanwhile, are said to have been offered a £60m-rated playmaker as part of Real Madrid’s ongoing pursuit of Paul Pogba.