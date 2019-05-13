Report reveals when Chelsea star’s €100m exit will be officially confirmed

Chelsea star Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid will be announced after the Europa League final, according to a report.

The forward is yet to publicly announce where he will be playing his football next year, but links with a move to LaLiga have been constant.

Hazard has just a year left on his contract having joined from Lille for £32million in 2012, and speculation has suggested that Chelsea are holding out for £100million if they are forced to sell him.

And after a substitute outing in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Leicester the Belgium international revealed he has made the club aware of his decision.

“Yes. A couple of weeks ago. Yes I have made my decision but it is not just about me,” said Hazard.

“I have made my decision, that’s it.”

When asked if his future will become clear after the Europa League final against Arsenal on May 29 he added: “I think so. We have a final to play and then I will see.”

French outlet L’Equipe have gone big on Monday, by claiming that Hazard’s €100m switch to the Bernabeu will be confirmed on May 29 after the Blues have faced Arsenal in Baku.

They claim that ‘nothing prevents’ the Belgian joining up with Zinedine Zidane at Real, and that ‘the agreement between the two clubs, like the one between the Madrid team and the former Lille, was found several weeks ago’.

Le Real Madrid annoncera officiellement l'arrivée d'Eden Hazard après la finale de la Ligue Europa, que le joueur belge disputera avec Chelsea contre Arsenal le 29 mai. Pour un montant avoisinant les 100 M€ : https://t.co/NtM1kYWQ5w pic.twitter.com/AoDzbldJJn — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) May 13, 2019

Finally, the report claims that Hazard ‘will sign a six-year deal at Real Madrid’ which would see him stay in the Spanish capital until 2025, when he will be 34.

