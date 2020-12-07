Report reveals four clubs Hojbjerg rejected to join Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg reportedly rejected four clubs before opting to move to north London over the summer.

The Denmark star has arguably been one of the signings of the summer, after making the switch from Southampton.

But he had no shortage of takers, with the Guardian claiming that Everton, Ajax, Monaco and his former club, Bayern Munich all wanted to snap up the defensive midfielder.

Carlo Ancelotti’s interest was well known and it looked at one stage as if the 25-year-old was Goodison bound.

However, Spurs swooped to land the player in a £15million deal and Hojbjerg has not let them down.

After struggling on his debut against Everton, the Dane put in another Man of the Match display in the north London derby win over Arsenal at the weekend.

And now the Guardian has revealed Jose Mourinho was the primary reason that Hojbjerg chose Tottenham.

The report claims that signing a midfield destroyer to protect his sometimes brittle back-four was key for Mourinho.

The Portuguese coach is said to have liked Hojbjerg’s strength of character. Mourinho also felt the player could thrive in his system of play.

Mourinho conversation key

The report adds that Hojbjerg made up his mind about a move to the Spurs as soon as he had a conversation with Mourinho.

The former Saints star has formed a destructive partnership with Moussa Sissiko in Tottenham’s engine room.

The duo were to the fore again as Spurs returned to the top of the table after victory over the Gunners.

Next up for Tottenham is a showdown with Royal Antwerp for top place in their Europa League group on Thursday.

They then face tough trips to Crystal Palace and Liverpool before the festive fixture programme kicks in.

