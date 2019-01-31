Report reveals why Arsenal’s loan move for PSG star has stalled

Arsenal’s move for young PSG midfielder Christopher Nkunku is being delayed due to complications over the loan deal, according to reports.

After finally completing the signing of Denis Suarez from Barcelona earlier today, Unai Emery wanted to sign another of his former players in Nkunku, but a deal is proving difficult to arrange.

Arsenal are only capable of making loan deals due to limited funds, and Nkunku has been outlined as a potential target. Nkunku has just 18 months remaining on his contract in Paris, but the Ligue 1 giants want to keep hold of him for the future, meaning they would only let him leave on loan.

Therefore, a temporary deal between the two clubs would seem to make sense. However, according to the Daily Mirror, PSG still want a fee for the loan of the midfielder, which Arsenal are struggling to match.