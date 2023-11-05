Report reveals why Man Utd bailed on signing Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in complete mockery of Hojlund capture

Darwin Nunez was also wanted by Man Utd in the summer of 2022

A fresh report has emerged on why Manchester United decided not to pursue a deal for Darwin Nunez in the summer of 2022, despite then spending £72million on Rasmus Hojlund.

Both United and Liverpool were in the mix to sign Nunez after the Uruguay international forward had scored 34 goals at Benfica during the 2021-22 campaign. However, it was Jurgen Klopp’s men who prevailed as they agreed a club-record £85million deal for the attacker.

And now Football Insider states that the Old Trafford club pulled out of a move for Nunez as they believed he wasn’t worth that fee at the time.

In some ways, their decision was backed up after Nunez struggled at times in his first campaign at Anfield.

Indeed, the pacy forward scored 15 times in 42 appearances in all competitions, which was arguably not the sort of numbers Liverpool would have wanted for that outlay.

However, Nunez has started the current campaign like a man possessed, banging in seven goals and adding five assists in 14 outings so far – despite not starting every game.

The 24-year-old was hailed by Jurgen Klopp prior to Sunday’s clash with Luton Town, with the Reds boss stating: “The speed, the finishing skills, the desire he has… when he’s fit he is really fit so he can go and go again. You just don’t know where he will end up.

“He came in for really big money. It shows again that players need time. People always say, ‘How long will it take?’ but Darwin is here, Darwin is fully here and it’s different. It’s good for him.”

Nunez too expensive but Hojlund bought on potential

Nunez, who is under contract until June 2028, currently earns a reported wage of £140,000-a-week. And although his £85m fee does still seem steep, the fact that he is starting to show his true quality at Anfield has at least gone some way to justifying that price tag.

If you also add in the fact that Football Insider‘s report reveals that United baulked at that price tag and then paid £72m for Rasmus Hojlund, it does appear somewhat hypocritical.

The Red Devils have taken a gamble on the Denmark international’s potential, despite the fact he only scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Atalanta last season.

Hojlund has notched three times in 13 outings for United so far, but all three have come in the Champions League with none in the Premier League so far.

Nunez, meanwhile, will be looking to add to his seven goals so far at Kenilworth Road, with a win for the Reds taking them second in the table.

