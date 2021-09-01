Report reveals why talented forward turned back on lucrative Palace offer

Crystal Palace missed out on the deadline day signing of talented Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, with reports in France explaining why the deal failed to materialise.

Boga has built up a promising career since leaving Chelsea for Sassuolo in 2018. The former Rennes, Granada and Birmingham City loanee made a positive impression in his first season in Italy before backing it up with 11 goals in his second. Last term, his third with Sassuolo, was less exciting, but he has already shown what he can do.

Premier League interest has been building in Boga for some time. Last summer, it was particularly intense. Chelsea had the right of first refusal, but there were several other clubs looking into a deal, including Everton and West Ham.

However, reports on Monday revealed it was Palace who were showing the strongest interest in Boga. Indeed, as per Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the Eagles had made contact with Sassuolo about the deal.

And it seems that Palace were given hope of a prospective deal after reaching an agreement with the Serie A side over the player.

Furthermore, the Eagles were reportedly ready to offer Boga a handsome salary to return to the Premier League.

However, Foot Mercato journalist Sebastien Nonda claims Boga rebuffed the approach from the Eagles. He claims the winger decided he didn’t want to move to Selhurst Park. Furthermore, Boga was keen instead to join Atalanta, with the Bergomo side also tracking the winger.

As it transpired, Atalanta too were also unable to agree a deal. While Boga was keen to move there, Atalanta ‘didn’t manage to find an agreement over a transfer’ for the Ivory Coast winger.

That has left the 24-year-old staying at Sassuolo until January at the earliest. It’s not known at this stage whether Palace will look to rekindle the deal when the winter window opens.

Edouard ready for Palace challenge

Palace’s main objective on deadline day was to sign a new striker and thankfully they got that over the line in the form of Odsonne Edouard.

He scored 77 goals in 150 appearances at Celtic during three full seasons in Glasgow. Hopes will be high that he bring that form to the Premier League with Palace.

Speaking with Palace TV, Edouard admitted he was delighted to make the move.

However, he admits that proving himself in the Premier League will be his biggest challenge yet.

“I’m very happy to be here today,” he said. “I can’t [wait] start to train with the team and to play for this club.

“Scoring goals in the Premier League may be the biggest challenge in my career. But I’m confident in myself and my teammates to be successful.”

