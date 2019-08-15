Report reveals Zidane chat with Liverpool star over Real Madrid move

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane reportedly spoke to Liverpool forward Sadio Mane on the phone earlier in the summer over a move.

Mane scored both of Liverpool’s goals as they beat Chelsea on penalties to lift the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night, and he remains one of Jurgen Klopp’s key men for the season ahead.

However, a report on Thursday claimed that he is one of three players on a shortlist in case Real Madrid’s proposed move for PSG attacker Neymar collapses.

Mane has been heavily linked with the Spanish giants over the past 18 months and French outlet Soccer Link (via Get French Football News) claims that Zidane had a ‘phone conversation’ with the Senegal international ‘earlier this summer’.

The report states that the conversation was about a possible move from Liverpool to Real, but that the Reds would only accept an ‘exorbitant bid’.

However, it is said that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is unconvinced that the club need to sign another winger, especially with Gareth Bale still at the club.

