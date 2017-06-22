Liverpool to ‘shatter transfer record three times over this summer’

Liverpool are expected to break their transfer record three times over this summer as Jurgen Klopp’s men prepare for a busy summer of transfer arrivals at Anfield.

The Reds will give Mohamed Salah a medical on Wednesday and, if all goes to plan, the Egyptian will be paraded as their club-record £39million signing later this week.

The deal for Salah will finally shatter the £35million fee they paid in January 2011 for Andy Carroll, with the previous captures of Sadio Mane (£34.5million) and Christian Benteke (£32.5million) both running the former close.

The fee for Salah – who flew into England on Tuesday night – is expected to see the Reds pay Roma £35million up front with a further £4million related to bonuses and performance-related add-ons.

But the deal for Salah is expected to be just the start for Klopp’s side – with the club expected to break the record fee agreed for the former Chelsea star not once, but twice again this summer, according to the Daily Mirror.

By agreeing to break the bank for Roma star Salah, the Reds have posted bold notice that Salah is the first piece in a summer jigsaw that could cost upwards of £150million to complete.

Klopp has been consistent in his desire to bring in at least FOUR key signings for big money this summer, with several other less high-profile captures to round off his squad.

Klopp has prioritised a central midfield controller and a centre-back. Both are likely to cost significantly more than Salah.

The club also want a new left-back to finally replace Alberto Moreno and release James Milner back into his more accustomed midfield role.

The central midfielder Klopp has his eye on is RB Leipzig star Naby Keita and the midfielder is expected to cost in the region of £40million if they are to prise him from the Bundesliga side.

Leipzig have stated that Keita is not for sale, but amid claims that the player is keen to make the move to Anfield where he could double his reported £40,000 a week wages, Liverpool remain confident that the deal could happen.

And finally, Klopp is expected to go back in for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Reds will contact Southampton later in the transfer window with a fresh approach for the Dutchman.

The Reds called off their pursuit of the Dutch defender earlier this month after Saints reported them to the Premier League over an illegal approach for the player.

However, the player’s desire to link up with Klopp and play Champions League football means the deal remains a distinct possibility – and the Reds are expecting to pay anything between £50million – £60million to finally land their man.