Cairney to seek Fulham exit as Newcastle step up hunt – report

Newcastle United are looking to act quickly in the transfer market by making a firm approach to sign Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney, according to reports.

The Magpies attempted to sign the Scotland international back in January but were seemingly put off by Fulham’s £20million price tag.

However, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph, the Tyneside club did not end their interest in the 26-year-old and are looking to revitalise their efforts and will launch a new bid in the summer.

Cairney was one of Fulham’s top performers this season and Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is keen to bring that extra creativity to his side.

The news comes after Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic insisted he had been given assurances that his side will keep their top players.

The report also suggests that Cairney feels he is ready for a move to the top flight and that now would be the best time as he prepares to reach his peak years.

Newcastle are said to make an offer of around £12million, although Fulham will likely reject that and hold out for much nearer the £20million they value him at.

It is also claimed Cairney will submit a transfer at Craven Cottage in a bid to help force through the move.

The midfielder scored 13 goals and notched 11 assists during an excellent campaign as Fulham’s bid to return to the Premier League was ended at the play-off semi-final stage.