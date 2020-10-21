Report claims Solskjaer is covering for Greenwood, amid deeper concerns

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly protecting striker Mason Greenwood with his comments, amid a concerning lack of punctuality.

Greenwood was not in the squad for Tuesday’s Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain. Indeed that is the second game in a row Solskjaer that has left him out of his plans.

Asked about whether the omissions were due to disciplinary matters in Monday’s press conference, Solskjaer took issue.

The coach insisted that Greenwood has a “niggle”, but refused to give details of the injury to the waiting press.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Solskjaer is covering for Greenwood’s deeper issues.

The 19-year-old has reportedly ‘frustrated’ Old Trafford chiefs with ‘general tardiness’.

The report does not expand on the claims but says the concerns have prompted United to take action. As such, Greenwood has received word from senior figures at the club about his lateness.

The Daily Mail adds, though, that Solskjaer is likely to continue to insist that Greenwood has slight injury problems.

The manager told reporters when asked if disciplinary issues were at play, amid concerns about Brandon Williams: “If that’s the case why is Brandon here? Where are your sources? That’s what I’m saying!”

But he added when asked about Greenwood’s injury: “I can’t declare medical stuff can I?

“We hope it’s just a niggle and we don’t want to take any chances with him and hopefully at the weekend it’ll be fine again.”

Greenwood’s reported latest issue comes after he made headlines for the wrong reasons while on international duty.

After receiving his first England call-up, he was then sent home after breaking Covid-19 protocols in Iceland.

Greenwood has netted 18 goals and assisted six others in 57 senior appearances for United to date.

