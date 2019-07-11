Romelu Lukaku is intent on leaving Manchester United after reportedly becoming unhappy with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the treatment he has received.

The 26-year-old’s agent has held extensive talks with Inter Milan, although no agreement has yet been reached with the Serie A giants as United continue to hold firm over their £80m asking price.

The Belgian has reported back for pre-season training and travelled with the United squad to Australia for the start of their pre-season tour.

Reports had claimed that Solskjaer has held fresh talks with Lukaku in an attempt to persuade the frontman to remain at Old Trafford.

However, according to The Sun, the former Everton man is determined to leave United as he feels ‘undermined’ by Solskjaer after it was initially made clear that Marcus Rashford would be the first-choice striker this season.

The report goes on to state that the Norwegian’s stance is directly to blame for Lukaku’s desire to leave and that the striker is not convinced by Solskjaer’s change in stance after the fresh discussions.

It is also reported that Lukaku feels Solskjaer asked him to stay as United are struggling to find a suitable replacement.

Lukaku, meanwhile, has also made it clear that he would be happy to play under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte – labelling the Italian as the best coach in the world.

“Good that Conte went to Inter, for me, he is the best coach in the world,” the Belgian said last month. “I am a big Serie A fan, those close to me know that I have always wanted to play in the English league and in the Italian one, I love Italy.”

