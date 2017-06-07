Report: Striker to snub Arsenal and Real Madrid interest

Kylian Mbappe is set to disappoint a host of suitors this summer, including Arsenal, by deciding to stay at Monaco, report Le Parisien.

The 18-year-old has proven to be an absolute sensation for the newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions this season, bagging 26 goals and starring in their Champions League run.

That has led to him becoming arguably the most coveted talent in Europe, with Arsenal and Real Madrid both said to be willing to spend over £100m to acquire him.

However, the report claims that Mbappe has told Monaco he wants to reject any offers for a move, possibly out of fear of compromising his expected involvement in next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.