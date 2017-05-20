Real Madrid to battle Barcelona for Liverpool kid – report

Real Madrid have reportedly been urged to ‘act fast’ to sign Liverpool’s Ben Woodburn amid claims in the Spanish media Barcelona have opened talks over a deal.

It’s suggested that Barcelona are looking to land the 17-year-old striker, who is tipped for big things in the future, and has scored once- against Leeds in the EFL Cup – in his nine appearances for the Reds to date.

Although there is nothing to suggest the report is actually true, that has not stopped further speculation on Woodburn’s future, with it once again suggested Gareth Bale has told Real Madrid to snap up the youngster.

Spanish publication Don Balon claim Bale has warned Madrid’s board they can’t miss out on fellow Welshman and must ‘act fast’ to ensure his future is at the Bernabeu, rather than the Nou Camp.

It’s claimed Bale is a huge fan of the teenager and is now hoping Madrid listen to his advice to ensure the Bernabeu outfit don’t miss out on his signature.

Woodburn is tipped for big things in the game, but even this report seems fanciful at best.

Having made only nine appearances for the Reds, it’d be hard to imagine the 17-year-old gambling on his future at this early stage by moving to Spain.

In Jurgen Klopp, Woodburn also has a manager very much on his side and ready to afford him the chance to make the breakthrough at Anfield. Would that chance arrive if he moved to either one of the La Liga giants? Unlikely….

Earlier this year the striker also received his first call-up to the Wales national team by coach Chris Coleman although he is yet to win his first senior cap.

Earlier this month Woodburn won Liverpool’s Academy Players’ Player of the Season award.

Woodburn is currently under contract with Liverpool until 2019.