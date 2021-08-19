Report suggests PSG star would be a perfect fit for Man Utd

Man Utd would be the ideal fit for a Paris Saint-Germain star who is willing to find a new challenge, a newspaper report claims.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a brilliant summer transfer window, finally capturing England winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. They spent £73million to sign the talented 21-year-old, who was a top target for them last year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has also been improved by the arrival of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

He joined for £41m due to Real Madrid’s poor financial situation. The France international will partner Harry Maguire in the centre of defence this season.

As usual, Man Utd have been linked with plenty of other top players throughout the last few months.

Ousmane Dembele, Eduardo Camavinga and Erling Haaland are rumoured to be on their wish list.

The Daily Express have now added PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa to that list.

They write that the 28-year-old is willing to leave France this summer in search of a new challenge.

He could be taken to Old Trafford to provide backup for first-choice Luke Shaw, who has been in good form recently.

Signing Kurzawa would allow young full-back Brandon Williams to go out on loan in search of more game time. The Englishman is thought to be closing in on a Norwich move.

Kurzawa has been linked with West Ham and Lyon in recent months. However, it’s stated that the Frenchman would rather join Man Utd over those two sides.

The Daily Express also write that Brazilian midfielder Rafinha could be available for transfer.

He was mainly used as a substitute last season, appearing in 23 Ligue 1 matches.

French football expert Adam White says the player would be a good fit at Aston Villa.

“I think he has already been pushed quite significantly towards the exit at PSG and he would be a good signing for Villa,” White told Footballfancast.

“The Premier League is a little bit of a step up and he wouldn’t be playing in such a dominant team, so that’s perhaps something that Villa fans will need to think about. PSG would be keen to sell.”

Man Utd add exciting talent to wish list

Solskjaer is already looking ahead to the future and is apparently interested in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 21-year-old is valued at €40m, which represents a far cheaper option than Declan Rice of West Ham.

Tchouameni could become Paul Pogba’s long-term replacement in Manchester. Pogba continues to be linked with PSG and has now entered the final 12 months of his contract.

