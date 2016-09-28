Report: Sunderland to back Moyes for ‘long-term project’

David Moyes has the backing of the Sunderland board to oversee a “long-term project”, according to reports.

Sunderland are yet to win in the Premier League and sit bottom of the table after six matches.

Moyes was appointed as Sam Allardyce’s successor in July and immediately warned the Black Cats would face a relegation battle this season.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager has been outspoken in his criticism of his players, while he has also blamed poor recruitment for the club’s struggles over the past five years.

David Moyes “The players did not take responsibility, and we deserve to be bottom.” #SAFC — Scott Wilson (@Scottwilsonecho) September 24, 2016

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, Sunderland owner Ellis Short and chief executive Martin Bain retain an “unwavering faith” in the Scot.

Moyes made the duo aware of his concerns upon taking the job and he will be backed to bring in players in the January transfer market.

David Moyes: “We have got to get a bit more stability from somewhere.” — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) September 24, 2016

Supporters do not share the same faith and are worried Moyes is too defeatist and has damaged players’ confidence in his public criticism.