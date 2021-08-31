Tottenham will have to shift either Serge Aurier or Matt Doherty on transfer deadline day if they are to pull off Emerson Royal’s signing, a journalist has claimed.

Spurs have set themselves up for an exciting end to their first transfer window under Nuno Espirito Santo. The manager has bolstered his defence, with goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and defender Cristian Romero. However, they have progressed with late plans to add to their defence with Emerson.

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed on Monday evening that Spurs have agreed a €30million (£26million) deal with Barcelona.

They would therefore be beating north London rivals Arsenal to the 22-year-old Brazilian.

While Romano claims that Emerson will provide competition for rising star Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty, Matt Law from The Telegraph has claimed otherwise.

The reporter wrote on Twitter: “Tottenham’s priority is currently to find a move for either Serge Aurier or Matt Doherty that would free up the space to proceed with the Emerson Royal bid.

“Hear there are clubs interested in Aurier but it will come down to whether he wants to join them.”

Doherty arrived at Spurs from Wolves as one of former boss Jose Mourinho’s first signings. However, the Republic of Ireland international has struggled to truly make his mark.

Spurs explore swap deal for Franck Kessie Tottenham are reportedly going to offer Tanguy Ndombele as they draw up a new swap deal for AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie.

Still, he finds himself in a better position than Aurier. Both aforementioned journalists note that the Frenchman is out of favour under Nuno.

As such, he is the most likely candidate to make way and fund Emerson’s arrival.

Tanganga, meanwhile, will not be going anywhere as he continues his exciting rise at Tottenham. Following his breakthrough under Mourinho, he has started all three Premier League games this term at right-back.

Tottenham struggle with Ndombele transfer

Spurs will not want to go through a situation with Aurier or Doherty similar to the one endured by Tanguy Ndombele.

Like Aurier, the midfielder is out of favour under Nuno and has yet to feature this season.

However, reports claim that Tottenham have not received any proposals they deem worthy for their club-record signing.

As such, the likelihood is that he is staying in north London.

Rating last season’s deadline day signings in the Premier League