Report: Tottenham monitoring young Romanian midfielder

Razvan Marin: Is reportedly being monitored by a host of clubs

Tottenham are one of a number of clubs interested in Romanian midfielder Razvan Marin, according to reports in Italy.

Il Mattino claims that Spurs watched the youngster in Romanian league action on Friday night while representatives were thought to be there from a host of other clubs.

Marin plays for Viitorul Constanța, who play in Romanian Liga I, and the 20-year-old is thought to have impressed in his side’s 2-1 over CFR Cluj.

Napoli seem to be Tottenham’s main rivals for his signature with the report saying that the Serie A side’s Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli sent a scouting team to watch him against Cluj.

The youngster has already made two appearances for the Romanian national side and scored his first goal during their recent 5-0 thrashing of Armenia.