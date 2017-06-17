Report: Van Dijk in Saints kit launch as Man City talk fades

Virgil van Dijk could be set to stay at Southampton as he took part in the club’s new kit launch campaign.

The former Celtic defender appeared to be all set for a big-money move to Liverpool before it all fell through over allegations of transfer misconduct towards the Reds.

Liverpool subsequently ended their interest in the Dutchman, and recent reports suggest that Southampton are eager to keep hold of Van Dijk.

Alongside Van Dijk was Saints stars Manolo Gabbiadini, Ryan Bertrand, Fraser Forster and Maya Yoshida were all re-imagined as 80s superheroes.

David Thomas, Commercial Director of Southampton, said: “The launch of the new kit is the first chapter in the story of our fans’ seasons.

“We wanted to combine the innovative nature of our partnership with Under Armour with a tongue-in-cheek nod to the match day heroics of our First Team squad.

“We are always proud to present the latest edition of the kit, and we think the eye-catching retro design will capture the imaginations of fans young and old.

“Under Armour continue to give our players the tools required to reach their potential, and these kits are no different – we are looking forward to August already.”

Meanwhile, according to Manchester Evening News, Manchester City have decided against paying £70m for Van Dijk.

They have been linked with a move for the 25-year-old and the report states they are willing to spend above £50million, but not £60m.