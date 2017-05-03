Report: Virgil van Dijk ‘verbally agrees’ Liverpool transfer

Virgil van Dijk has decided to join Liverpool this summer should the club secure a place in the Champions League, according to reports on Wednesday.

The Dutchman has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most sought-after talents this season, with the likes of Chelsea, Man City and the Reds all hoping to add him to their ranks.

It was believed the former Celtic star would favour a switch to Chelsea this summer, however, various reports in the Merseyside-based media on Wednesday claim Van Dijk has now set his sights on a move to Anfield.

Read Liverpool claim they have been informed by two sources with knowledge of the situation that the Holland international has verbally agreed to make the move to Merseyside if the Reds can secure a place in the top four.

Furthermore, it’s suggested Van Dijk has already spoken with manager Jurgen Klopp about the role he’d have in the Reds side and the vision of the club going forwards.

However, the report claims Liverpool have yet to agree a fee with Saints for a player, who is likely to cost anything between £40million – £50million – giving Saints a huge profit on the £13million they paid Celtic for the Dutchman back in the summer of 2015.

Speaking about his future earlier in the season, Van Dijk admitted he has aims to test himself at a higher level.

Speaking to The Times, he said: “Every player in the world has ambitions; I have ambitions like everyone else. I want to get the maximum out of myself as a player. I can improve in every aspect and that takes time. That takes games. That takes playing at the highest level and with the national team.

“The figures you mention about me? I cannot do anything about that. That is football these days. But I don’t feel the pressure – no chance.”

Liverpool have a strong recent relationship with Southampton, having already signed Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert, Dejan Lovren, and Sadio Mane in recent years.

And if Wednesday’s reports are to be believed, Van Dijk looks well positioned to become the sixth player to make the move from St Mary’s to Anfield if the deal is agreed between the two clubs.