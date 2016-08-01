Reported Liverpool target confirms ‘clubs have been in touch’

Reported Liverpool target Jetro Willems has further fuelled talk that he could be arriving at Anfield this month.

According to reports in Holland last month Klopp has made a £13million bid for the PSV defender to bring competition in the left-back slot for Alberto Moreno.

The 22-year-old, who is close friends with Georginio Wijnaldum, spoke about his future after PSV’s 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Johan Cruyff Shield on Sunday and he refused to rule out a transfer.

“There are a number of clubs that have been in touch,” he told Fox Sports.

“We are looking at my options. I don’t know whether I will be gone by the time the Eredivisie season has started, but things will be alright, I am not overly worried about that.

“I am focused on PSV for now. We won another trophy today, silverware just keeps coming.”

I wish you all the best at your new club my friend, we'll see each other again soon! @GWijnaldum pic.twitter.com/P7nFu8HjkX — Jetro willems (@JetroWillems_15) July 22, 2016

Willems last month also told Wijnaldum they will “see each other again soon”, after the former Newcastle forward, who like Willems is from Rotterdam, completed his move to Liverpool.

And Dutch international Willems is also believed to have posted a ‘photoshopped’ Snapcahat image with his head super-imposed on compatriot Wijnaldum signing his Kop contract.

The Sun claim the image was posted to Reddit and apparently came straight from the left-back’s account.

Willems added the caption: “hahaha” to the Snap.

Liverpool, who have sold left-back Brad Smith to Bournemouth in a £6million deal, have been linked with Leeds’ Charlie Taylor Jonas Hector of Cologne and failed with a move for Leicester starlet Ben Chilwell this summer.