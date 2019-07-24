Reported Liverpool target to demand €80m move after meeting with club

Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa is reportedly ready to snub interest from Liverpool in order to seal a big-money move to Juventus.

Several outlets have stated that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to replace Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, and Chiesa has been mentioned as a target.

The Swiss international could depart Anfield due to a lack of consistent game time, though rumours of his potential departure have gone quiet over the last couple of weeks.

Chiesa meanwhile is one of the biggest prospects in Serie A, and after Fiorentina finished a disappointing 16th in the league, many expected him to move on to bigger things – with Juventus and Inter Milan most seriously linked.

La Viola recently attempted to quash speculation by claiming that that Chiesa will be staying in Florence in a club statement via their website, insisting that he is a cornerstone of their project.

Now, Football Italia provide a crucial update by claiming that the Italy international is now ready to demand a move having met with Fiorentina chiefs.

Sky Italia reportedly showed footage of the team bus with only Chiesa and club officials on board after everybody else had disembarked, and it is believed he wants to follow former Fiorentina players Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi to Turin.

