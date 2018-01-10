Reported Man Utd, Chelsea target considering Roma future

According to TransferMarketWeb, Italy international Alessandro Florenzi is considering whether to extend with Roma.

The report claims that an extension agreement between AS Roma and the right-back seemed to be agreed and the signing was just a formality, but the situation has now changed.

Now, the player is apparently considering whether to renew with the Giallorossi and exploring the possibility of the club putting him up for sale.

Florenzi has been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United in the past, and has a current deal lasting until 2019.

Juventus have also been linked with a possible move for the 26-year-old, with coach Max Allegri apparently seeing him as perfect for the wing-back role in the 3-5-2 formation that his side play.