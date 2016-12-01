Reported Man Utd target reaches out to ‘great’ Mourinho

Galatasaray winger Bruma has underlined his desire to join Manchester United after admitting he’d be happy to play for Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, while both Arsenal and Chelsea have also been mentioned as possible destinations.

However, the Portugal Under-21 international is in no doubt about the club he wants to play for next after again expressing a wish to sign for United as recently as last week.

“Everything is possible, I won’t say it’s not,’ Bruma told A Bola.

“[Jose] Mourinho is a great manager. All the players would like to work with him, and if it happened to me I’d love it. But it’s on my club I need to keep focused. I have to give everything here for things to happen. If I don’t, they won’t happen.

“The English league is where every player wants to play. I think it would be a good league for me.

“But, as I said, it’s here in Turkey, at Galatasaray, where I have to show the quality if I want to get to the other side.”