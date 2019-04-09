Reported Man Utd target responds to rumours of £50m Old Trafford return

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has insisted he is paying no attention to speculation over his future amid links with Manchester United.

Recent reports have suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is viewing Zaha as a possible alternative to two of his major wing targets this summer – namely Jadon Sancho and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Norwegian, who was appointed permanent Manchester United boss last month, is looking for new recruits and has confirmed he will be doing plenty of business in the summer.

Zaha moved to Old Trafford from Palace in 2013, however he made just four appearances for United before returning to Palace.

Solskjaer has praised the Ivory Coast international in the past for his work ethic, with the pair having worked together at Cardiff in 2014.

“I worked with him for half a season there [Cardiff],” Solskjaer said last month.

“He was a great lad, he worked hard to improve and it was maybe too early for him when he came to United.”

The winger however has now played down speculation that he could leave south London for another spell in Manchester.

“My future is at Palace. I am at Palace, I am not thinking about anything [else]. I’m just playing my football and I will just see what the future holds for me,” Sky Sports News quotes Zaha as having said.

Zaha is under contract until 2023 and Palace will be loathed to lose the Ivory Coast forward, but despite his comments the lure of a move to United second time around may prove too much.

Reports in January suggested that Palace value Zaha at around £50million.