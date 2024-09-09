Reported Real Madrid target admits he ‘has to’ consider Europe return, but Real never on cards

Aymeric Laporte has revealed that there was no approach for him from Real Madrid this summer

Aymeric Laporte has admitted that he “has to” consider a move back to Europe if it is offered to him, but there was “no approach” from Real Madrid despite links.

Laporte has spent the last year in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr. The centre-back left Europe, after a five and a half year spell with Manchester City – where he won 15 trophies – as one of the best defenders on the continent.

While he has been in Saudi Arabia, his skill level has remained high. Indeed, he missed just one game for Spain in their triumphant Euro 2024 campaign.

As a result, over the summer, there were links with a move to Real Madrid.

The La Liga champions lost Nacho Fernandez on a free transfer, and were said to be looking to reinforce their defence.

It was reported that a bid for Laporte may have been made.

However, the defender has himself denied that such a thing happened.

DON’T MISS: Real Madrid’s best non-Galactico signings since 2000: Surprise names head the list

Laporte denies Real Madrid links

“There was nothing, no approach,” he told Marca.

But it seems he may be hoping for an approach from a European outfit.

After 43 games for Al-Nassr, Laporte suggests he’d like to return to Europe.

Laporte considering European return

“In Saudi Arabia I’m far from my normal surroundings and family,” he said.

“I could consider in future returning to Europe. If an offer comes in, it has to be looked at.”

His market value is not suggested to be particularly high following his move to the Middle East, so Laporte might well be an attainable target.

At 30 years of age, he should still have a few more years in football ahead of him.

And given he feels he could still do it in Europe – and showed that in the Euros – he might well be offered the chance to return.