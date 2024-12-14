Reported Real Madrid U-turn gives Arsenal hope over major January transfer window coup

Arsenal are believed to be seriously weighing up the possibility of signing a Real Madrid player in January, with Carlo Ancelotti ready to make a U-turn over letting the star leave.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is known to be looking into the possibility of bolstering his midfield in the new year and has been linked with a number of players, including the likes of Martin Zubmendi at Real Sociedad and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

However, Real playmaker Arda Guler has also been tipped to make a switch to The Emirates in recent weeks and a fresh report has an update on that potential scenario.

Bernabeu chief Ancelotti stated to the media earlier this week that Guler won’t be leaving in January, but according to The Boot Room, Real are ready to make a U-turn over that stance ahead of a potential exit for the Turkey international in January.

The report states that Guler has become increasingly frustrated with his lack of consistent opportunities in the starting XI, with Real prepared to consider letting him leave on loan in the new year as a result.

To that end, Arsenal are “seriously” weighing up a loan move for Guler as they continue to closely monitor his situation with the hope of snapping up the talented teenager.

The former Fenerbahce talent has scored just once and also laid on an assist in 18 games for Real in all competitions this season, but has only six of those appearances have been in a starting role.

READ MORE ➡️ Six clubs Vinicius Junior could jump ship at Real Madrid for: PSG, two Saudi sides…

Real boss urges patience over Guler, Endrick

Ancelotti, meanwhile, recently admitted that the likes of Guler and Brazilian sensation Endrick will have to bid their time to get more regular opportunities in the famous white shirt.

Speaking at a press conference when addressing reports of potential loan moves for the duo, the Italian said: “Endrick is staying here, as is Guler. They may need more minutes, but I’m not prejudiced against anyone.

“I just try to put the best players in every game. I don’t care whether someone is 18 or 40. Sometimes it can be like that with Endrick, with Guler or without them. You have to be patient with the youngsters.

“They bring enthusiasm but, because they are young, they also have to learn certain things.

“I’m not prejudiced against youngsters: in my career I’ve put 17 or 18-year-olds in if I thought they were the right ones to play the games.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Battle brewing for Inter hotshot / Real to tie down top star

Real Madrid are reportedly battling with Barcelona and Liverpool for the services of Inter forward Marcus Thuram, who they feel would be the ideal player to link with Kylian Mbappe and co.

Thuram is one of the deadliest strikers in Serie A this season. After 15 games, his tally of 10 goals is bettered by only Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui.

As a result of his outstanding returns, big clubs Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool are in for him. As per Fichajes, Real see Thuram as the ‘ideal player to link offensive play’ and partner with stars like Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has guaranteed Real Madrid will put an offer to a player they firmly believe is the best in the world in his position.

2025 promises to be a year of significant change for Real Madrid’s squad, with new additions wanted at right-back, centre-back and left-back. Elsewhere, a midfielder may have to be signed if Luka Modric decides to hang up his boots when his contract expires next summer.

But according to transfer guru Romano, high on the list of Real Madrid’s priorities is extending Thibaut Courtois’ glittering spell at The Bernabeu.

Real Madrid quiz: Before or after – who joined Real first?