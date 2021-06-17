Reporter reveals bombshell as Everton told top star could quit for free

Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Perez are pushing for Real Madrid to re-sign James Rodriguez from Everton, according to one reporter.

Rodriguez was a major coup for Everton when they signed him on a free transfer from Madrid last summer. However, he was quickly accused of only joining because Ancelotti was in charge. Indeed, it was the third different club at which the pair had teamed up.

The attacking midfielder managed six goals and four assists from his first Premier League season. He only started 21 games in an injury-hit campaign, but made his quality clear when he was available.

Under contract for at least one more season, with the option of another on top of that, Everton will be hoping to enjoy his talents over a prolonged period.

However, there are now fears that Rodriguez could follow Ancelotti yet again by returning to Real.

The Italian coach left Everton recently to take up his old job at the Bernabeu. It was an opportunity that the 62-year-old could not turn down. And if in demand, Rodriguez may find himself in a similar situation.

He recently said it would be “fine” if he stayed at Everton for another year. But Colombian journalist Javier Hernandez Bonnet has revealed that a return to Real could be on the cards.

“They tell me that yes, James Rodríguez does have the option to return to Real Madrid,” Bonnet told Blog Deportivo (via Sport Witness).

“The president [Perez] wants him; the coach has asked for him.

“Obviously, those who arrive will have to reduce their salary, and James Rodriguez would be part of that reduction.

“The source says that James Rodriguez would have no cost for Real Madrid; he would recover an asset.

“Within the conditions of the move to Everton was that if he was asked for by any technical director he could return without cost.”

Everton hope to keep James

Rodriguez previously 125 appearances for Madrid, most coming before a two-year loan spell with Bayern Munich (where he again worked with Ancelotti). He scored 37 goals for them, meaning he has played and scored more for Los Blancos than any other club.

Now, there is a chance he could leave Everton as the club he has made the fewest appearances and goals for.

As things stand, though, he is still contracted to the Merseyside club for another season. If he stays, he will be a valuable asset for whoever replaces Ancelotti as head coach.

