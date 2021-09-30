Reporter reveals why Nuno could face Tottenham sack after Villa clash

Daniel Levy has been tipped to end Nuno Espirito Santo’s short reign at Tottenham, if Aston Villa walk away from north London with all three points on Sunday.

After winning his first three Premier League games in charge and sitting top of the table, Nuno has overseen a woeful run of results. Indeed, Spurs have lost their last three league games by an aggregate score of nine goals to one – with the trio of defeats coming against London rivals Crystal Palace, Chelsea and Arsenal.

There are reports coming out of the club of unrest among the squad. Indeed, there have also been comparisons made to predecessor Jose Mourinho’s spell in charge.

And now Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has stated that Levy is ready to wield the axe.

He told GiveMeSport that a loss to Villa could be the final straw for Levy, saying: “I was talking to my colleague Dharmesh Sheth and I just said I think he’ll go if they lose to Villa and he went ‘you’re mad’. I’m not because it’s not just the defeats, they’re really bad defeats and they’re embarrassing.

“The stats, possession and everything – they’re bottom of everything. How can you be bottom of everything? They’re below Norwich in expected shots. It’s terrible.

“I just think maybe, knowing Levy like we do, he might have thought it’s a two-year deal, it’ll cost a couple of million but it hasn’t worked, I’ve got an idea.”

Potentially sacking Nuno after just seven league games at the helm does seem particularly harsh. However, it’s well known that he was way down the list of managerial candidates Levy wanted for the job. To that end, this report shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise.

The style of play has been very similar to that of Mourinho. And, unless there is a significant upturn in results then the inevitable could be just around the corner.

Spurs face NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening before hosting Villa on Sunday.

Tottenham, Arsenal midfield target welcomes interest

Meanwhile, the father of Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken has welcomed interest from the likes of north London giants Tottenham and Arsenal in his son.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for several seasons, having made a name for himself with some outstanding performances for Brugge in recent times.

However, significant interest in his services has never turned into anything concrete, leaving the player in his homeland.

With his age starting to go against him, Vanaken is once again being linked with a move to England. Both Spurs and the Gunners have reportedly shown an interest in a player who has already scored five goals and added two assists in 10 appearances this season.

Vanaken finished the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Golden Shoe. That is the award for the Belgian top flight’s Player of the Year.

And the midfielder’s father is hoping that another season like that will prompt more interest in his son.

He told HLN Sportcast: “One more top year with Club, maybe a third Golden Shoe, and then a top transfer. Arsenal, Tottenham, let those teams come!

“Me giving him a push? No. I have two children, and the most important thing is that they are happy. Then the rest comes.”

