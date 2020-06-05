A report in Germany claims that Chelsea are paying €10million less for Timo Werner than the fee that has widely been reported.

Frank Lampard’s men look to have won the race for Werner after reportedly meeting the £54m exit clause in his contract, with the Germany interntional forward agreeing a massive £9m-a-year-package to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool had been strongly tipped to sign the prolific 24-year-old for months, with speculation rising since his return to Bundesliga action over the past few weeks.

Werner was described as ‘absolutely desperate’ to move to Anfield, while Klopp was said to have tried to persuade Liverpool’s board to match his release clause.

There were claims in Bild that the deal proved too expensive for Liverpool’s liking, as they refused to pay his release clause and that is why the Meryseysiders pulled out of a deal.

However, Kicker (via Sport Witness) claims that instead of paying the widely reported €60m (£54m) release clause, Chelsea will only pay €50m (£45m).

The German publication say that this is the true exit clause and that the Blues are in negotiations as they see if they have to pay it upfront or in two chunks.

Chelsea are in the ‘last modalities’ of talks, with everything set to be completed next week when Werner will ‘make use of’ his release clause.

Ex-Liverpool star suspicious over Werner after huge Chelsea transfer emerges

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has blasted Anfield officials for failing to sign Timo Werner, but suggested he was suspicious over the player after news broke of his impending move to Chelsea.

Chelsea are close to completing a deal for RB Leipzig striker Werner, who is expected to tie up a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge in what would be a major coup for Frank Lampard.

It’s understood Anfield officials were not keen on meeting Werner’s release clause and are now looking elsewhere.

That has left ESPN pundit Nicol furious, who thinks Jurgen Klopp does not have enough back-up for his first-choice front three.

“I think it is (a mistake), yes,” said Nicol. “Regardless of how good you are, you have to make sure you stay where you are at the very least.

“That means you need competition for places.

“No question, Werner would have given the front three – as great as they are and have been – it would have kept them on their toes.

“The front three of Liverpool can now breathe a little easier.” Read more…