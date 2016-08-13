Reports: Conte ‘frustrated’ by lack of Chelsea transfers

Antonio Conte is growing increasingly “frustrated” by Chelsea’s failure to further add to their squad, according to reports.

Former Italy boss Conte has so far only been able to sign Michy Batshuayi and N’Golo Kante this summer, despite being linked with a hosts.

Conte is understood to remain in the hunt for a centre-back, central midfielder and striker.

“I talk every day with the club,” the Italian said on Friday. “We have a plan, but we know the transfer market is very crazy. We must be patient to find the right solution.

“Every single club wants to improve because they want to fight for the title and every single club adapts their transfer policy in line with their own idea. Chelsea is waiting for the right solution.”

And according to The Times, Conte is beginning to lose his patience at the club’s failure to get any more deals over the line.

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is still expected to join, although the Blues’ pursuit of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is likely to end in failure.