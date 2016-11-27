Thibaut Courtois may look to run down his deal at Chelsea in order to make a move to Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Belgium international has 30 months left on his existing contract at Stamford Bridge and there has been no indication that the Blues keeper is close to agreeing fresh terms with the Premier League club.

The Sun claims he has told his mates that he will consider his future at the end of the next campaign.

The idea, according to the newspaper, is that by that time Real Madrid’s transfer embargo will have come to an end and his market value will have decreased significantly.

It continues by saying that Courtois is seen as a possible long-term replacement for Keylor Navas at the Bernabeu and that the Belgian is keen to return to Spain after spending three years there with Atletico.