Reports: Leeds open talks with ex-Boro boss Aitor Karanka

Leeds United are reported to have opened talks with Aitor Karanka over the head coach vacancy at the club.

The Whites are seeking their eighth new manager in the last three years with the popular Garry Monk quitting the club last week, despite the club triggering an extension to his current deal.

TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news that former Middlesbrough boss Karanka was being lined up as a possible Plan B to Monk the day before the former Swansea manager quit Elland Road, so it comes as no surprise to see the Spaniard open talks over the vacancy.

The link comes after Leeds appointed Victor Orta as their new director of football.

Orta worked closely with Karanka at Middlesbrough and the pair look a strong bet to renew their partnership at Elland Road.

Speaking about his appointment on Tuesday, Orta said: “I am excited by the opportunity to become Director of Football at a great club like Leeds United.

“Once I had met with Andrea Radrizzani and spoken to him about his plans to take the club forward, I knew that this was the right move for me and I am confident that we can achieve great things in the coming years.”

This time three years ago, Leeds had Brian McDermott in charge and since then the likes of Dave Hockaday, Darko Milanic, Neil Redfearn, Uwe Rosler and Steve Evans have had time in charge before Monk’s appointment last summer.