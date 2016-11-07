Reds to renew Pulisic interest amid Coutinho concerns – report

Liverpool have been tipped to renew their interest in Borussia Dortmund prodigy Christian Pulisic in January.

The Reds are understood to have tried to sign Pulisic in the summer but failed in a £14million bid for the 18-year-old, who is valued around £27million by Dortmund.

And according to the Daily Mail, Liverpool will try to sign the winger once more in January, although the report suggests the Premier League leaders may have missed their best chance to complete a deal.

Pulisic was believed to have been considering his future at Dortmund over the summer after the Bundesliga outfit signed Ousmane Dembele and Emre Mor, potentially limiting his first-team involvement.

However, the USA international has made 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and creating a further five goals.

Jurgen Klopp is keen to bolster his attacking options at Anfield with Danny Ings facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and concerns over Philippe Coutinho’s long-term future at the club.

Coutinho has starred for the Merseysiders this term, and the Brazilian’s performances are attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona and PSG.

Reports in Spain this weekend also suggested Real Madrid have made the 24-year-old their top target for next summer.