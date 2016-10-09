‘Mata to earn new long-term deal after impressing Mourinho’

Juan Mata’s impressive start to life under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United will earn the midfielder a new deal, according to reports.

Mourinho sold Mata while Chelsea manager and was widely tipped to get rid of the Spaniard after arriving at Old Trafford.

However, the 28-year-old has emerged as one of United’s key men, making nine appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and assisting once more.

And according to the Daily Mirror, Mata will be offered a new deal which will keep him at the Red Devils for another four years.

The diminutive playmaker’s current contract expires at the end of next season.