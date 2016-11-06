Reports: PSG hoping to lure Man City star Aguero to France

Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain have made a move for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, according to reports.

There have been question marks over the future of the Argentinian at the Etihad Stadium after new boss Pep Guardiola left him out of their Champions League trip to Barcelona.

However, Guardiola has since rubbished reports linking the striker with a move away from City and the 28-year-old has played a starring role in the club’s recent matches, including a 3-1 home victory over Barca.

The Daily Express claims that PSG want to land Aguero in a bid to replace the goals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who they lost to Manchester United on a free transfer at the end of last season.

PSG are keen to get ahead of any other clubs by apparently instructing an intermediary to start looking into a potential deal.

The report also suggests Real Madrid are showing an interest in the player ahead of their upcoming FIFA transfer ban, while PSG see Aguero as a more realistic signing than Antoine Griezmann – who they are also thought to be monitoring.

Aguero has scored 14 goals in 15 games in all competitions this season, including City’s only goal in a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.