Representatives of Icardi ‘fly to London’ to meet Arsenal

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi’s representatives will travel to London to meet with Arsenal, who are looking to end their search for a striker by signing the Argentine.

Monday morning’s papers in Italy confirm that Arsenal will firm up their interest in the player as the Gunners look to compete with Napoli.

In order to do that, they have to find €70million (almost £60million) for the transfer fee and around €5million (over £4.2million) annually on wages for the 23-year-old.

The former Sampdoria man admitted that he hasn’t been kept in the loop much with regards to his future, possibly hinting nothing has changed.

“There have been a lot of rumours over recent days,” Icardi told reporters after the defeat to Bayern. “The truth is that I have been a long way from home for a month, so I’m not very informed about what is happening. “The criticism? People looking from the outside can think whatever they want, I am staying calm.” Inter team-mate Stevan Jovetic, meanwhile, is eager to see his fellow forward remain at San Siro. He told Premium Sport: “I would certainly be sorry to see Icardi leave because he is a great player. “I have seen him look calm in recent days, so I don’t know anything about what is happening, but I truly hope he stays with us.” Napoli present a serious obstacle to the North Londoners having just lost Gonzalo Higuain for €90million, meaning they have plenty of money to secure a new frontman.