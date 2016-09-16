Republic of Ireland hope to call up Norwich’s Murphy twins

Norwich City pair Jacob and Josh Murphy are being targeted by Republic of Ireland after catching the eye at Carrow Road this season, sources have told www.teamtalk.com.

The twins have emerged on the radar of Martin O’Neill, with the duo yet to feature for Gareth Southgate’s England Under-21s side, despite representing the Three Lions at various youth levels, opening the possibility of the pair switching their allegiance.

Republic of Ireland officials are now exploring whether the attacking midfielders are eligible to switch nationalities from England after watching them on several occasions this season.

Jacob Murphy scored twice in Tuesday’s win over Wigan to help Norwich up to fourth spot in the Championship, while Josh has scored three goals in six appearances, including a late winner against Cardiff City earlier this month.

The pair are understood to harbour ambitions to play for England before exploring other options, and Republic of Ireland officials are looking into their qualification criteria to see if they can get them on switch their international allegiances.

It is not just the Republic of Ireland who are scouting the exciting duo, with a number of Premier League clubs also keeping tabs on the situation of the siblings at Carrow Road, as they weigh up moves for the wingers.