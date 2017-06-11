Respected journalist claims Sanchez has agreed Man City move

Alexis Sanchez has agreed to join Manchester City from Arsenal this summer, according to reports in his homeland.

The 28-year-old star is about to enter the final 12 months of his Gunners contract and the player has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich, with Chelsea and Juventus also mentioned as possible suitors.

But much-respected Chilean journalist Fernando Solabarrieta has dropped the bombshell that Alexis is about to join City, with the deal set to go through as soon as the clubs have thrashed out a transfer fee.

While Arsene Wenger is adamant that Arsenal do not want to lose Sanchez, the player’s refusal to sign a new deal means his departure this summer looks increasingly likely – and Arsenal will hold out for a fee in the region of £35million.

Wenger would obviously prefer to see Sanchez move abroad, but Solabarrieta says the player wants to link up again with Pep Guardiola, having played under the Spaniard during their time together at Barcelona.

Although yet to publicly speak about City’s interest in the player, Guardiola readily acknowledges his excellence but interestingly also concedes he failed to coax the best out of him at the Nou Camp.

Sanchez joined Barca for £30m from Udinese in 2011, before moving to the Emirates Stadium three years later.

“He played really good in Barcelona but normally when you play with (Lionel) Messi all the players beside him are not at his level,” Guardiola said back in December.

“I think the position Arsenal are using him as a striker, in front, it is perfect for him. In Barcelona maybe I didn’t help him too much because he played wide. He can do that but he is better between the lines, closer to the goal.

“He can play there and in several positions – left, right. He is a fighter in spirit, he is a character, he is a winner. He is a class, class player and now he is playing really well.”

Sanchez enjoyed a fine campaign at the Emirates despite his side’s failure to qualify for the Champions League and scored in the Gunners’ 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley last month.

In total, Sanchez scored 30 goals in 51 appearances to finish as Arsenal’s top scorer.