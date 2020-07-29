David Moyes is determined to bring supremely-talented QPR star Eberechi Eze to West Ham this summer, according to a report.

QPR are holding out for £20m for the 22-year-old. who has attracted interest from a host of Premier League sides including Tottenham, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Newcastle. New-boys Leeds and West Brom are also reported to be keen.

Eze was one of the standout players in this year’s Championship, scoring 14 and assisting eight goals.

He has already racked up over 100 appearances for the R’s. He also has three caps for England U21s. A move to the Premier League could see him start to challenge for a place in the senior squad.

It wouldn’t be the first time West Ham have raided the Championship this year either.

In January, they swooped to bring Jarrod Bowen the club from Hull. Bowen registered four assists and a goal in 13 Premier League appearances to help the Hammers steer clear of relegation.

Moyes sees the Championship as a perfect market for the Hammers to exploit. West Ham are also interested in Eze’s QPR teammate Ryan Manning as well as Wigan Athletic defenders Cedric Kipre and Antonee Robinson, according to The Guardian.

Moyes looking to bolster under-performing attacking options

Moyes is reportedly unimpressed with his attacking options at the club. The Hammers are willing to offload Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Albian Ajeti – who is subject of interest from Celtic.

Anderson impressed in his debut season after joining from Lazio, but failed to build on that this term. The Brazilian had the exact same return as Bowen, but in 12 games more.

Lanzini, has contributed only two assists in 24 appearances this campaign.

Those departures could be crucial to West Ham being able to fund a deal for Eze.