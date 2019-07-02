Respected source claims Germany striker snubbed Liverpool move

Liverpool were reportedly snubbed in their efforts to land a Bundesliga striker on a free transfer this summer.

The Reds are not expected to make any major new signings this summer, having splashed the cash ahead of last season, although the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Bruno Fernandes continue to be linked with moves to Anfield.

However, it would appear that there was serious interest in them signing Germany striker Max Kruse – having allowed Daniel Sturridge to move on.

A new forward and a back-up left-back are believed to be Klopp’s major targets, but it would appear that a move for Kruse could have been on the cards.

RTL journalist Thomas Wagner claims that last season’s Champions League winners were in touch about snapping the free agent up.

However, it appears that Liverpool’s efforts failed to bear fruit as the 31-year-old ended up moving to Fenerbahce instead, once his contract with Werder Bremen expired.

Wagner said: “I know Liverpool made an offer to him.

“At first, I thought that a move to Fenerbahce is an unlikely one. But he choose Fenerbahce over Liverpool.

“I think he will make a lot of money in Turkey and also he will be the centre of attention.”

