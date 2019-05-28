Respected source reveals Prem star’s Real Madrid move is virtually done

Real Madrid have virtually completed the signing of Paul Pogba, who will follow Eden Hazard to the Bernabeu, claims one respected Spanish journalist.

Madrid are set for a busy summer having fallen well short of their targets this season, finishing third in La Liga and being eliminated in the Champions League Round of 16 by Ajax.

Chelsea star Hazard is largely expected to arrive at the club, having already informed the Blues about his intentions, and according to Eduardo Inda – the former head of Marca – Pogba is set to follow him.

“Pogba is practically done,” Inda told El Chiringuito De Jugones.

“The first to appear will be Hazard and the next will be Pogba.

“He has agreed to lower his Manchester United salary: from £13m net per year to £10m.

“Adidas is pressing a lot because he is one of the two franchise players of the brand.

“I think we are talking about between €156 and 170 million.”

Pogba is already set for a massive wage cut at United due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League. Now, it appears that he is one step closer to sealing a move away.

Former United defender Patrice Evra also believes that Pogba will leave the club, recently revealing: “He has the most goals, most assists. I know you can question his leadership and in the last few games you want more, so that’s why you can criticise him right now, but overall he has been the best player this season.

“Just because it’s Paul Pogba, he has haircuts, he dances, his Instagram and everything, people will criticise him while forgetting the player that he is. Only him and De Gea can play in a big team in Europe.

“I think he will leave because you need to feel the love when you play somewhere, you need to be committed. If Paul decides to stay another year and then leave, or stay another few years, maybe the fans will love him because he is committed. The United fans love you when you say you are committed.

“I don’t talk for Paul, whether he stays or leaves, but when you have negativity around you, you should leave.”