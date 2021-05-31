Resurgent outcast turns back on Tottenham as club try to twist Levy’s arm

A Europa League hero who looked lost at Tottenham wishes to leave North London permanently, but his club sense an opportunity to twist Spurs’ arm over the price, per a report.

Tottenham are embarking on what promises to be one of the most critical summers in the club’s recent history. At present, the club remain without a permanent manager at the helm. Several high profile names have been touted, with one in particular causing a storm after his comments about a Chelsea incident.

On the player front, things are equally uncertain. Serge Aurier dropped a bombshell with his latest comments about leaving Tottenham. But the biggest story continues to involve Harry Kane.

Whether the England No. 9 will remain at his boyhood club remains to be seen. Three Premier League powerhouses are said to be interested, and one pundit believes Kane would benefit from following a trail blazed by Virgil van Dijk.

Another potential exit that hasn’t generated as many column inches surrounds the future of defender Juan Foyth.

The Argentine, 23, joined Tottenham in 2017, but failed to adapt to the English game throughout his tenure.

A loan to La Liga outfit Villarreal materialised last summer where Foyth enjoyed a veritable renaissance.

Operating primarily at right back, Foyth played a crucial role in 10 of Villarreal’s 12 Europa League matches. He played 88 minutes in the final last week as the Spaniards miraculously overcame Man Utd.

May 31 Transfer Chatter - Chelsea to reunite with former Belgian forward, Spurs plan Italian job and Atletico star wants out. Chelsea's plans to reunite with former forward, Tottenham Hotspur set for a double raid from Italy and Atletico midfielder wants out, all in today's transfer chatter.

An April report revealed Levy is willing to sanction a permanent deal. Doing so would generate £12.8m through the previously agreed option-to-buy clause.

However, the latest from Spanish outlet AS (via Sports Mole) indicates Villarreal are attempting to play transfer games with Tottenham despite the player himself ‘being hopeful’ of ditching Spurs and remaining in Spain.

While their desire to land Foyth is deemed a ‘priority’, the Yellow Submarine ‘want to negotiate a lower fee’.

That has apparently gone down like the proverbial lead balloon, with Tottenham described as ‘not willing to reduce the price further’. That is despite the fact Foyth appears to have no future with the club.

Tottenham identify English Kane replacements

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings are the main two names on Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist if they have to replace Harry Kane this summer, a report claims.

Tottenham would much rather keep their talisman, but a big bid could test their resolve. With that in mind, they are drawing up contingency plans.

According to The Sun, they will look to replace Kane with a fellow English striker if he leaves. Aston Villa’s Watkins and Southampton’s Ings are high on their wishlist.

READ MORE: Pochettino wants the ‘impossible’, as PSG chief addresses Tottenham claims